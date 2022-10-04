Agreements between Trend, DHA agencies to bring new success to Azerbaijani, Turkish media - chief editor

By Trend

The agreements signed between Trend and DHA [Demiroren] news agencies will bring new success to both Azerbaijani and Turkish media, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, Chief Editor of the 525th newspaper Rashad Majid said at the signing ceremony of new agreements between the agencies, Trend reports.

"I’m very glad to participate in the official event of Trend for the first time as the chairman of the press council. I express my big respect to the leadership and employees of Trend News Agency. Well-known Turkish journalists, DHA Director General Celal Korkut are also here,” Majid noted.

“DHA has great plans. Since this year, the agency has already opened a media lyceum in Türkiye. I congratulate you on this, and I believe that during the cooperation through the use of wide opportunities and the software of the Trend agency, both Azerbaijani and Turkish media will reach new heights," he said.