Azerbaijani mine agency defuses over 3,800 mines, munitions in Sept

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused some 3,805 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories in September, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 1,695 anti-personnel, 747 anti-tank mines, and 1,363 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 4,064.06-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Two Azerbaijani civilians, Tartar residents Rafail Bayramov (46) and Nijat Jabbarov (32), were injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion on October 1. They were both admitted to the central district hospital. According to preliminary reports, their legs were amputated.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.