Trend, Turkish DHA news agencies sign agreements to launch new projects

By Trend

Trend News Agency and Demiroren News Agency (DHA), one of the influential media structures in Türkiye, have expanded cooperation and signed agreements on new projects, Trend reports.

Two documents were signed by Trend News Agency’s Director Ilgar Huseynov and DHA Director General Celal Korkut.

According to the first agreement, Trend news agency will organize the work of the Azerbaijani and English versions of the DHA agency’s DHAPLUS website, which will operate in Türkiye.

Besides, Trend agency will provide DHAPLUS with information on the Caspian region, Central Asia, Iran, Russia and other regions in such areas as politics, economics, and energy.

Under the second agreement, DHA and Trend will also cooperate in the IT field - an exclusive product developed by Trend's IT department, will be used for the project prepared by DHA.



