Photo Attention: Reza Deghati shares photos taken in Shusha

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has shared a new video within a project called "Photo Attention" dedicated to the 44-day Victory Road, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the project, the famous photographer tells stories behind the photos, he had taken in Karabakh. His photos are presented in video format on his Instagram page.

"The year 1992. Shusha road. People do not want to leave their ancestral homes. Hopes have not been lost. The Azerbaijani soldiers are poorly armed. Even from the military uniforms, it can be seen that the army is fragmented. We are going uphill, towards Shusha. This photo was taken at the intersection of the roads. The fate of the old, the young, the departee and comer is still in question," Reza Deghati wrote in the description of the video

The videos were made with the support of the ATV TV channel.

For over the past 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories. Along with his powerful and weighty pictures, the world-famous photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

He familiarized the international community with the outcome of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities on the liberated Azerbaijani lands, he witnessed while traveling across Azerbaijan.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned photographer with Dostluq Order.

The photographer was awarded the Glory Medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.