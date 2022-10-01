ASME: BYF EduExpo aims to create synergy between private & state sectors

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The BYF EduExpo 2022 exhibition aims to create synergy between private and state sectors, Board Chairperson of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (ASME) Nigar Alasgarova said.

She made the remarks during the BYF EduExpo 2022 educational exhibition.

According to her, strengthening partnerships in education is expected in the future.

"ASME will continue supporting the education sector with government agencies and private sector participants," Alasgarova added.

During the exhibition, Chairman of the Small and Medium Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov stated that the agency would continue to support the education sector.

He noted that the education sector is a priority area of support for the agency.

"The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses has its own training centers for entrepreneurs in the regions of the country. Businessmen are trained there in various areas. The agency also provides support to the education sector in establishing international cooperation," Mammadov said.

The exhibition was organized by ASME, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA).

The exhibition aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises, providing services in the field of education with the opportunity to expand cooperation and support the development of their businesses.

The exhibition will be held from September 30 through October 2. About 50 companies are taking part in it.

Within the framework of the exhibition, visitors can receive information about foreign language courses and examination centers, psychological tests, as well as services, programs of local and international private schools, the procedure for entering leading higher education institutions, tuition fees, and other issues.