Azerbaijan clarifies when use of 'Shusha' allowed in names

By Trend

Amendments made to a number of resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the clarification to the Resolution No. 377 of the Cabinet of Ministers, by Law No. 527-VIGD dated May 13, 2022, Article 3-1 "Using the name of the city of Shusha" was added to the Law of Azerbaijan "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - the city of Shusha".

According to the change, with the exception of cases determined by the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the country: in the names of legal entities, including media entities; in the names of awards and prizes; in the names of local, national or international events, including sports and other competitions, concerts, festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars; for commercial and advertising purposes; on trademarks and geographical indications, the use of the word "Shusha" (a phrase with the word "Shusha") is allowed only with the consent of the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha.

Taking into account the specified change, amendments were made to the relevant resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers and it became necessary to coordinate them.