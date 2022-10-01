Proceeds from ticket sales for Int'l Animation Festival donated to Karabakh Revival Fund

By Trend

The V International Animation Festival (ANIMAFILM), held under the motto of ‘One ticket - one tree’, has successfully ended, Trend reports.

This year, ‘Climate Change’ was the theme of the festival, which featured 121 animated films for children and adults from 29 countries. Before the start of the festival it was announced that the proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund to support activities to eliminate environmental damage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, restore the ecological balance and improve the environment.

A total of 412 trees will be planted in Karabakh on behalf of the Azerbaijan Animation Association.

The Karabakh Revival Fund thanked the leadership of the association and ‘PERI FILM’ company, which organized the ANIMAFILM festival, as well as the whole team for this step.

The Karabakh Revival Fund has invited everyone to provide support in eliminating environmental damage in the liberated territories, and organizing work to restore the ecological balance.