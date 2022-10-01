Azerbaijan expands funding for martyrs' families

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The sources of funding to help the families of martyrs and perpetuate the memory of martyrs are expanding, Azernews reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on amending the law 'On perpetuating the names of the martyrs and the benefits provided to the families of martyrs', which was submitted for discussion at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

The document was prepared in connection with the decree of the Azerbaijani president of May 18, 2021, 'On some measures to improve management in the field of state compulsory personal insurance'.

According to the proposed amendment to Article 6 of the law, the range of sources of funds spent to help the families of martyrs and perpetuate the memory of martyrs has been clarified and expanded. Thus, the state's compulsory personal insurance is added to these sources.

After discussions, the change was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.