Caspian Sea level fluctuations have bad effect on number of economic sectors – official

By Trend

The Caspian Sea region is currently facing challenges related to the negative impact of unresolved environmental issues, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the degradation of the marine ecosystem is likely to be triggered by both anthropogenic impacts such as pollution and marine biodiversity loss, as well as the natural sea-level drop caused by climate change.

"The Caspian Sea level fluctuations have a bad effect on coastal zones and several sea-based economic sectors," Hajiyev added.

The deputy minister also talked about measures to reduce adverse impacts of the Caspian Sea on the environment.