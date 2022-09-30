Border guards detain four trespassers on Iranian border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has detained four Afghan citizens while attempting to breach the state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

On September 29 at around 0120 hours, the border guards apprehended four Afghan citizens while attempting to cross the state border from Iran into Azerbaijan, in the service area of the Goytapa border detachment’s border outpost near Jalilabad District’s Gulmammadli village.

During the investigation, it was determined that Rashidi Abdulmunir Abdulkhayum (29), Reza Ajigzey Muhammed (20), Tur Emran Abdulsamad (20), and Bakhtiyar Muhammedrasulafgan Negmuhammed(19) intended to migrate to one of the European countries passing through Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.

After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan has regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

Following the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs, as well as illegal migration in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.