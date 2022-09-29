Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 193 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 193 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,374 of them have recovered, and 9,913 people have died. Currently, 1,024 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,456 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,247,567 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,049 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 29.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 385 citizens, the second dose to 158 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 437 citizens. As many as 69 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,889,515 vaccine doses were administered, 5,381,575 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,386 people – the second dose, 3,378,878 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,676 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.