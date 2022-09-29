Bill on entrepreneurship recommended for consideration at Azerbaijani Parliament's plenary session

By Trend

A new bill on entrepreneurship has been recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The draft law "On the development of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises" was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

In accordance with paragraph 10 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the Law regulates relations in the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as determines ways of promoting state support for micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

The bill containing five chapters and 15 articles defines the conditions and forms of support, the procedures of its provision and evaluation, support types for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises and responsibility for violating the corresponding law.