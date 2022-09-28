Azerbaijani media captains attending World News Media Congress in Spain

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani media captains, Ilgar Huseynov, Trend News Agency Director-General, as well as MP Sevil Mikayilova, Azerxeber-Azernews newspaper editor-in-chief, are attending the World News Media Congress in Zaragoza, Spain, Azernews reports.

His Majesty, King Felipe VI of Spain, is also expected to make a remark during the Golden Pen of Freedom 2022 event at WAN-World IFRA's News Media Congress in Zaragoza this week.

The annual congress is organized by WAN-IFRA (the World Association of News Publishers), whose mission is to promote the rights of journalists and publishers worldwide to run independent media.

Felipe and Letizia, King and Queen of Spain, are Honorary Presidents of this event, which brings together over 1,000 publishers, journalists, and industry leaders from 75 countries and six continents.

Over the course of three days, over 100 speakers from top news organizations will reflect on the journalistic business, its strategies, and the solutions chosen to ensure the sustainability of the media. The program includes hundreds of round tables as well as three excellent fora, including the World Summit of Media Leaders, the World Editors Summit, and the Women in News Summit.

According to Vincent Peyregne, CEO of WAN-IFRA, the congress is taking place at a critical moment.

“As we face unprecedented challenges, solidarity and support are needed to defend press freedom and to ensure independent journalism and the media can continue to play their key role in society,” she stressed

As the congress opens on September 28, World News Day will be observed in newsrooms of all sizes across six continents.

The campaign will see global newsrooms carry print and digital advertising – as well as leveraging their social channels – to highlight the critical message that journalism matters and is worth supporting, promoting and defending.

The event will also be the center of a 90-minute live-streamed in-person event from The World News Media Congress, including speakers from around the world.