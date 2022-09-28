Azerbaijan's Parliament releases agenda of first sitting of autumn session

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Parliament has released the agenda of the regular meeting to be held on September 30, Trend reports.

The meeting agenda includes the following:

1. Bill of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the legislative work plan of the autumn session for 2022.

2. Constitutional Law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Constitutional Law "On normative legal acts" (second vote).

3. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the Convention "On submission of judicial and extrajudicial documents abroad in civil or commercial matters".

4. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the Convention "On other international procedures for withholding child support and family maintenance".

5. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the plant quarantine and plant protection".

6. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on military-technical cooperation".

7. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on international road traffic".

8. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the protection of industrial property".

9. Supplement to the Law "On municipal territories and lands" – the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the "List of municipalities of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

10. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law "On perpetuating the memory of martyr and benefits of families of martyrs".

11. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law "On combating human trafficking" (first reading).

12. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Code of Administrative Offenses (first reading).

13. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Execution of Sentences Code (first reading).

14. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Criminal Code (first reading).

15. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Code of Administrative Offenses (first reading)

16. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the "Regulations on transforming a public enterprise into a joint-stock company" and amending the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On financial and industrial groups", "On land lease" (first reading).

17. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law "On state duty" (first reading).

18. Bill of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the law "On customs tariff" (first reading).

19. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Civil Code (first reading).

20. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law "On the state real estate register" (first reading).

21. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law "On notaries" (first reading).

22. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" regarding the establishment of the medals "For distinction in the merit to the prosecutor's office" and "For effective cooperation with the prosecutor's office" (first reading).

23. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office" (first reading).

24. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law "On service in the prosecutor's office bodies" (first reading).

25. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Labor Code (first reading).

26. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law "On labor pensions" (first reading).

27. Bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law "On public service" (first reading).

28. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Labor Code (first reading).