Azerbaijan building new schools in liberated Karabakh lands

New schools are being built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said.

According to Gurbanov, the construction of schools in Shusha, Aghdam and Jabrayil continue. The minister noted that during the 30 years of occupation in Karabakh, nearly 600 historical monuments, samples of national cultural heritage, and about 1,000 educational institutions were destroyed.

“Today we can proudly say that creative work is underway in the liberated territories, large projects are being implemented by order of the head of state," the minister added.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.