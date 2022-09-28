TODAY.AZ / Society

Chronicles of Victory. Cultural figures support Azerbaijani Army

28 September 2022 [10:28] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Two years have passed since Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War that restored historical justice.

Within forty-four days, Azerbaijan won a brilliant victory on the battlefield and liberated its territories from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation.

During the fierce battles, the Azerbaijani people did not cease to encourage national heroes. Many public and cultural figures expressed their support through art.

AZERNEWS is introducing the readers to some of the most memorable patriotic artworks.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan! chanted in different languages

In 2020, the Azerbaijani public and cultural figures released a social video "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!". The video features this phrase in different languages.

The project included MP Ganira Pashayeva, Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev, European karate champion Rafael Agayev, Honored Art worker, fashion designer Faxriya Xalafova, Honored Art Worker, writer and TV journalist Orhan Fikratoglu, composer Elchin Imanov, People's Artist, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva, TV presenter Anar Najafli, Honored Art Worker, poet Baba Vaziroghlu, MP Nigar Arpadarai, actor Taleh Yuzbayov, Honored Actor Jabir Imanov and TV presenter Firuza Jalilova. The art director of the project is Firuza Jalilova.


