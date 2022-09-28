Chronicles of Victory. Cultural figures support Azerbaijani Army

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Two years have passed since Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War that restored historical justice.

Within forty-four days, Azerbaijan won a brilliant victory on the battlefield and liberated its territories from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation.

During the fierce battles, the Azerbaijani people did not cease to encourage national heroes. Many public and cultural figures expressed their support through art.

AZERNEWS is introducing the readers to some of the most memorable patriotic artworks.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan! chanted in different languages

In 2020, the Azerbaijani public and cultural figures released a social video "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!". The video features this phrase in different languages.

The project included MP Ganira Pashayeva, Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev, European karate champion Rafael Agayev, Honored Art worker, fashion designer Faxriya Xalafova, Honored Art Worker, writer and TV journalist Orhan Fikratoglu, composer Elchin Imanov, People's Artist, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva, TV presenter Anar Najafli, Honored Art Worker, poet Baba Vaziroghlu, MP Nigar Arpadarai, actor Taleh Yuzbayov, Honored Actor Jabir Imanov and TV presenter Firuza Jalilova. The art director of the project is Firuza Jalilova.

Sculptor pays tribute to national heroes

Young sculptor Jala Aliyeva handed over a bust of the martyr of the Patriotic War Xudayar Yusifzada to the National History Museum.

The serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was martyred on October 22, during battles for the liberation of Zangilan's Agband settlement.

The 22-year-old martyr amazed everyone with his magnificent performance of the song "Vatan" (Fatherland) during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war. The video showing the Azerbaijani serviceman singing the song emerged on social networks.

Through her artwork, Zhalya Aliyeva wanted to show Xudayar Yusifzada both as a performer and as a military man.

Azerbaijani theaters support Azerbaijani Army

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the State Russian Drama Theater, the State Theater of Young Spectators, and other theaters expressed their support to the Azerbaijani Army.

The theaters donated money to the Armed Forces Relief Fund, established by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2002.

The fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in the territory of Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

Composers' Union calls musicians to support Azerbaijan

The Union of the Azerbaijani Composers called on all musicians to condemn Armenia's occupation policy and actively support Azerbaijan's fight for the liberation of its territories.

"For more than three decades, Armenia has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts. As a result of the barbaric actions of the Armenian fascists, many cities and villages were turned into ruins with completely destroyed infrastructure. Up to one million Azerbaijani civilians were forcibly expelled from their homes, their ancestral lands," the statement read.

"Numerous historical and cultural monuments were mercilessly destroyed on Azerbaijan's occupied territories: 13 architectural and archaeological sites of world importance, 292 cultural monuments of republican and 330 local importance, including museums, monumental and memorial monuments, examples of decorative and applied art, gardens, parks, and reserves. The ancient city of Shusha, which is the cradle of Azerbaijani musical culture, the hometown of such famous musicians and composers as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Niyazi, Seyid Shushinsky, Xan Shushinsky, Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Suleyman Alasgarov, and others have been under enemy occupation for almost 30 years."

"Azerbaijani composers also contribute to this struggle for the liberation of occupied territories and create works in different music styles dedicated to Karabakh. Representatives of both the older and younger generations, including famous composers, Polad Bulbuloglu, Eldar Mansurov, Javanshir Guliyev, Faiq Sujaddinov, Azad Zahid, Elza Seidjahan, Vugar Jamalzada, as well as young ones - Tural Mammadli, Ilaha Israfilova, Farid Fatullayev, and others compose patriotic music pieces. Their works are regularly performed on various republican TV channels and radio," the message said.

Azerbaijani Composers' Union also donated money to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund to support the Azerbaijani military.

Popular bloggers support National Army

A spectacular project was initiated in Azerbaijan to support the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from Armenian invaders.

The initiative was also held as a sign of fraternal solidarity between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

Popular bloggers Elmira Namazova, Aysel Shukurova, Nagehan Abdullayeva, dancer Latifa Velizadeh, and Azari Atashi dance ensemble took part in the project. They were dressed in stunning traditional costumes.

The project was held with the assistance of PI GROUP, bringing together the Baku Center of Traditional Costumes, the Baku Design Center, the Azeratribut, and Premium Production.

The author of the project is Ismayil Gasimov, and the author of the idea, screenwriter, and director is Parvana Mammadovam video editor- Sahilxan.

Famous conductor supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Famous conductor and musician Turan Manafzada paid tribute to brave Azerbaijani soldiers who died in harsh battles for the liberation of the country's occupied territories.

Manafzada expressed her gratitude to Turkey and all countries who supported Azerbaijan's fair position. Her appeal was aired on Turkish channels.

Dance performance in honor of national heroes

Famous national dancer Farid Kazakov presented a patriotic video "My Azerbaijan".

In his video, the dancer performs in a military uniform with the Azerbaijani flag in his hands.

"Since an early age, I have been representing Azerbaijan in the international arena. I have done my best to raise our flag, among many others at international competitions and events. I am very proud that for many years, I have represented Azerbaijan all over the world. First of all, I am an Azerbaijani dancer and I am proud that I studied with famous Azerbaijani teachers. Rest in peace, our martyrs and national heroes! May God give good health and strength to all our Azerbaijani people!," the dancer told Azernews.

National heroes through the eyes of artists

Azerbaijani artists released a video in support of the Azerbaijani Army during the Second Karabakh War.

The video was shot with the support of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery with the participation of People's Artists Arif Huseynov, Salhab Mammadov, Akif Askarov, Honored Artists Azad Aliyev, Vugar Muradov, artists - Anar Huseynzada, Milena Nabiyeva, Nigar Familsoy, Hajar Aliyeva.

The artists expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani servicemen who freed their homeland from the invaders.

In their artworks, the artists reflect the bravery of Azerbaijani military personnel.



