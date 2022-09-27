We bow before memory of each of martyrs - MUSIAD Az?rbaijan

By Trend

MUSIAD [Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association] Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the Remembrance Day marked in the country on September 27, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, victory doesn’t come without losses. Today, we honor the memory of all our martyrs with anguish, pride and respect! During the war, we once again witnessed who was next to us and who was against us. Fraternal Türkiye, as always, supported Azerbaijan in its fair fight,” the association stated.

“Friendly, fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on ancient history. Throughout the centuries, our peoples have always supported each other, closely cooperated, and are, as the great leader Heydar Aliyev wisely noted, one nation and two states, the association further said.

“It’s no coincidence that the wise personality of the Turkish state Mustafa Kemal Ataturk considered the sadness of Azerbaijan as the sadness of Türkiye, and the joy of Azerbaijan as the joy of Türkiye. Both leaders of the Turkic world left a message for future generations with their wise statements that fraternal relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are eternal and indestructible,” the association pointed out.