Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 cases, 260 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 140 new COVID-19 cases, 260 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,933 of them have recovered, and 9,907 people have died. Currently, 1,158 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,320 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,242,057 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,017 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 324 citizens, the second dose to 156 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 458 citizens. As many as 79 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,887,596 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,903 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,097 people – the second dose, 3,378,072 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,524 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.