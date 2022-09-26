Azerbaijan confirms 35 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 35 new COVID-19 cases, 76 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,858 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,673 of them have recovered, and 9,903 people have died. Currently, 1,282 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,973 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,238,737 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,886,579 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,579 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,941 people – the second dose, 3,377,614 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.