Azerbaijan confirms 161 more COVID-19 cases, 177 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 161 new COVID-19 cases, 177 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,823 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,597 of them have recovered, and 9,903 people have died. Currently, 1,323 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,484 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,236,764 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 751 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 176 citizens, the second dose to 161 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 370 citizens. As many as 44 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,886,579 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,579 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,941 people – the second dose, 3,377,614 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.