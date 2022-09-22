  • 21 September 2022 [18:30]
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holding operational meeting in liberated Aghdam
  • 21 September 2022 [18:10]
    Azerbaijan confirms 251 more COVID-19 cases, 363 recoveries
  • 20 September 2022 [19:35]
    Azerbaijani parliament to hold hearings in connection with COVID-19 pandemic
  • 20 September 2022 [17:02]
    Azerbaijan confirms 259 more COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries
  • 20 September 2022 [15:42]
    Azerbaijan to take steps to accelerate development of creative industry - deputy minister
  • 20 September 2022 [15:00]
    Azerbaijan can develop creative industry at minimal cost - Zero Gravity's partner
  • 20 September 2022 [14:50]
    Process of restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan moves at rapid pace - official
  • 20 September 2022 [14:43]
    Azerbaijan actively works to restore historical heritage of liberated territories - minister
  • 20 September 2022 [12:42]
    Armenia destroyed 993 educational institutions in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - official

