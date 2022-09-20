Azerbaijani parliament to hold hearings in connection with COVID-19 pandemic

By Trend

The hearing will be held in Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Akhliman Amiraslanov said this during today's parliamentary meeting.

According to him, despite the fact that the pandemic is on the decline, it's necessary to continue observing precautionary measures.

“I believe that there is a need to hold hearings on the situation and measures taken in connection with COVID-19,” Amiraslanov added.