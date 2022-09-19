Azerbaijan confirms 70 more COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 70 new COVID-19 cases, 83 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 808,050 of them have recovered, and 9,886 people have died. Currently, 1,652 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,788 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,217,551 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,881,406 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,391 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,032 people – the second dose, 3,374,921 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 261,062 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.