Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry defuses unexploded ordnance in Sumgayit

The Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry personnel have defused a batch of ammunition in Sumgayit city, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to a joint statement issued by the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office, the ministry’s 112 hot-line received information concerning the discovery of military ammunition in Sumgayit's Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev settlement on September 19.

The Emergencies Ministry's special risk rescue service was immediately involved in demining. During the inspection of the scene following the relevant security measures taken in cooperation with the law-enforcement officers, 88 pieces of 56mm rocket shells, a 70mm rocket shell, six 122mm OF-56 cannon shells, a 152mm OF-29 cannon shell, a 125mm OF-26 tank shell, five BM-15 tank shells and one 82mm mortar shell were discovered.

The ammunition was removed from the area for rendering harmless by the experts of the special risk rescue service. During the additional examination of the location and surrounding area, no more harmful or suspicious objects were discovered.

Currently, the case is under investigation, the ministry said.



