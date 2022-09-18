Leadership of Defense Ministry attended funerals and mourning ceremonies of Shehids

By Trend

Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the leadership of the Ministry, other servicemen, and civilian workers attended the funerals and mourning ceremonies of servicemen who became Shehids during the suppression of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

At ceremonies held in Baku city and regions of Azerbaijan, the memory of the sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

During the visit to the Alleys of Shehids, flowers were laid on the graves of Shehids, and prayers were made for their souls.

At the mourning ceremonies, it was spoken about the combat path and the courage shown by servicemen who became Shehids.