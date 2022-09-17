Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 cases, 265 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 214 new COVID-19 cases, 265 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,338 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807,698 of them have recovered, and 9,884 people have died. Currently, 1,756 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,311 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,213,045 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,081 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 320 citizens, the second dose to 166 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 511 citizens. As many as 84 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,880,506 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,218 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,880 people – the second dose, 3,374,423 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,985 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.