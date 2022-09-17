TURKOVAC vaccine for COVID-19 can be produced in Azerbaijan - Turkish Health Ministry

By Trend

The TURKOVAC vaccine for COVID-19 can also be produced in Azerbaijan if there is such demand, Board Member of the Health Institutes of Türkiye under the Turkish Ministry of Health (TUSEB) Erhan Akdogan told Trend.

According to Akdogan, in connection with the testing of the vaccine, close contacts with the Azerbaijani side are being maintained.

"Meetings are being held online, and information is being exchanged. The pandemic [of COVID-19] is on the decline. Despite the emergence of new strains of the virus, they are no longer as aggressive as the previous strains, and the mortality rate is decreasing,” he said. “This also has a certain impact on the development of vaccines. We are already working related to new strains. We continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area.”

“Based on the relevant protocol, 1,200 doses of TURKOVAC vaccine were sent to Azerbaijan. If necessary, we can send additional doses of the vaccine," added the official.

In connection with the third phase of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine in Azerbaijan, on March 9, 2022, a protocol was signed between Akdogan and the Director of the Baku Health Center Asiman Hasanov. The trials will last 15 months.