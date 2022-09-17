Azerbaijan approves rules for accepting humanitarian cargo

By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on the rules for the acceptance, accounting and delivery of humanitarian cargo to the destination, as well as its storage, protection and distribution in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the rules, humanitarian cargo means goods imported by foreign states and governments, foreign state bodies (institutions), international and humanitarian organizations, individuals and legal entities (donors) for the purpose of assistance and charity.

Humanitarian assistance should be carried out in compliance with international treaties and the legislation of Azerbaijan in this area, taking into account national interests, with the consent of the state.

Besides, according to the rules, weapons and military equipment can’t be considered humanitarian aid.