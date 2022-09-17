Azerbaijani MoD denies affiliation with some photos, videos posted on social media

By Trend

Some of the photos and videos published on social networks have no relation to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"The Ministry of Defense is a state structure performing the relevant duties in connection with the assigned combat missions, the protection of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. We declare that the ministry always treats martyrs and members of their families with special sensitivity,” the statement said.

“We believe that holding inappropriate discussions on social media in connection with martyrs is unacceptable and undermines the image of our victorious army. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs!" noted the ministry.

On September 15, brother of martyr Sabuhi Ahmadov, Sanan Ahmadov, said that his brother allegedly 'gave a bribe' in the amount of 6,000 manat ($3,530) to get into the "commando" unit. According to the Ministry of Defense, a meeting was organized with Sanan Ahmadov. It was noted that, on behalf of the Minister of Defense, an investigation into this issue is underway.