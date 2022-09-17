Azerbaijan confirms 234 more COVID-19 cases, 337 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 234 new COVID-19 cases, 337 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,127 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807,433 of them have recovered, and 9,881 people have died. Currently, 1,810 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,929 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,209,734 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 945 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 252 citizens, the second dose to 135 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 478 citizens. As many as 80 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,879,425 vaccine doses were administered, 5,378,898 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,714 people – the second dose, 3,373,912 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,901 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.