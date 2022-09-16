Azerbaijan State Border Service discloses list of Armenian border provocation victims

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has disclosed the list of servicemen martyred while thwarting the Armenian provocation on the state border on September 12, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

On September 12, the units of the State Border Service delivered crushing blows and eliminated the firing points of the Armenian armed forces in order to prevent the enemy’s large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in Zangilan District, the agency said.

The enemy was forced to flee after suffering heavy manpower and military equipment losses, it added.

During the prevention of the Armenian armed forces' provocation against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the following military personnel of the border service displayed personal courage and fell as martyrs by fighting valiantly against the enemy:

Captain Farid Mehbali

Senior ensign Azar Mammadov

Senior ensign Nahid Mammadov

Junior ensign Ulvi Nasirov

Junior ensign Farid Rustamov

Junior ensign Elshan Babazada

Senior sergeant Tabriz Rahimov

Senior sergeant Shamistan Sadigov

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the martyred military personnel,” the agency stressed.