Azerbaijan put no restrictions on access to TikTok and Telegram - ministry

By Trend

Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan commented on rumor of restrictions on domestic access to TikTok and Telegram, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the ministry, this rumor is false.

"Azerbaijan hasn't put any restrictions related to online resources," ministry stated.

Earlier rumor was spread about the restriction on domestic access to TikTok and Telegram in connection with the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in recent days.