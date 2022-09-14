Azerbaijan provides Guba villages with fast & uninterrupted internet

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Work is underway to update the telecommunications infrastructure in the country and bring it in line with international standards within the framework of the “Online Azerbaijan” project, Azernews reports per Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

In this regard, the necessary equipment for the construction of a GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network), which provides fast and uninterrupted internet access was installed and put into operation in Vladimirovka and Xinalig villages of Guba District.

“A total of 780 households in Vladimirovka and 537 households in Xinalig were fully covered with high-speed internet. A network for 1,700 subscribers has been created in Guba city. Currently, the internet service is used by 600 subscribers,” the ministry reported.

Moreover, the completion of relevant work carried out in Gachrash village is planned within the next two months.

“With the introduction of the new GPON technology, subscribers are offered high-speed internet packages, from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps,” the statement reads.

To note, within the framework of the "Online Azerbaijan" project, the relevant work to provide high-speed internet in other regions of the country is also continuing in a planned manner.