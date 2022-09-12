Azerbaijani mine agency defuses some 189 mines, munitions on 5-10 Sep

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused 189 mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories from September 5-10, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 49 anti-personnel, 20 anti-tank mines, and 120 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 457-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

Meanwhile, the Lachin District Police Department is taking intensive measures to search for weapons and explosives in the city, which has recently come under the control of the Azerbaijani army.

According to the Interior Ministry’s Barda regional press service, as a result of the measures taken by the Lachin District Police Department employees, an unexploded shell was found in the city and handed over to the relevant agencies.

Despite the fact that about 21 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's land mines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.