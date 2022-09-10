Famous foreign travelers visit mosque in Fuzuli, Azix cave & witness Armenian destructions

By Sabina Mammadli

Famous foreign travelers visited a mosque in Mardinli village of Fuzuli District on the second day of their trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Travelers saw the remains of the destroyed mosque and were informed about the Armenian barbarism. They were told that Armenians kept livestock in mosques during the occupation and thus showed disrespect for Azerbaijan's cultural and spiritual values.

The foreigners were told that Armenia claimed that these lands were theirs, yet did nothing to develop them for 30 years, except for destroying what was remaining.

Visiting the center of Fuzuli city, the travelers observed construction work carried out in the city.

They were told that at one point the population of Fuzuli was about 100,000 people. According to a survey, conducted by the state, 67 percent of internally displaces persons are ready to return here without any living conditions and built their houses on their own. About 98 percent of the resettled people want to and are ready to return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Further, the guests also visited the Azix cave in Azerbaijan's Xojavand District, where they were informed that the cave is one of the most ancient places of human settlement.

Earlier, the travelers also visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam, subjected to Armenian vandalism.

There, they got acquainted with the Imarat palace complex, where the founder of the Karabakh Khanate Panah Ali Khan's Palace is located.

Travelers witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism and were shocked by the scale of destruction committed by Armenian invaders, who laid mines on every inch of the land.

The guests previously visited the country's cultural capital Shusha. They were informed about various artifacts testifying to ancient settlements in these territories.

Speaking about the trip, Doctor Jagannathan Srinivasaraghavan said that he was impressed by how fast Karabakh is being revived and how fast construction and restoration work is being carried out and new roads are being built.

He noted the amount of large-scale work carried out in the liberated territories in such a short time.

Further, he expressed disappointment about the mines planted by Armenia and the terrorist acts that Armenia is still carrying out here.

"However, I'm very happy that Karabakh is being rapidly revived, and we can be here to witness it," he added.

To date, over 100 international travelers from nearly 25 countries have taken part in the trips and this is the fourth such trip that will last until September 10.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.