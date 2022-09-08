Azerbaijan starts volunteer project in liberated territories

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A youth volunteer project is kicked off in the liberated Aghdam District, Azernews reports.

The Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan has started recruiting young people to participate in the volunteer project in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands following President Ilham Aliyev’s appeal to attract representatives of young generations, especially young people, who hail from Karabakh, to the activities carried out in these territories.

The main goal of the project is to support volunteer activities in the liberated territories, to encourage the participation of young people, who originally come from these territories, in restoration and reconstruction activities, to promote history, the culture of the region, and the heritage of the people as well as contribute to the return of young people to the liberated territories. Initially, the project will be implemented in the territories of Aghdam District and will gradually cover other areas.

As part of the project Azerbaijani youth will be involved in various volunteer activities on the territory of Aghdam District, including participation in organizing events held regularly in Aghdam, working with local and foreign guests visiting Aghdam, supporting rehabilitation and reconstruction works, preparing for return and settlement, as well as providing support to the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region in various areas of activities.

The recruitment is being organized with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan for the Karabakh Economic Region and the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan.