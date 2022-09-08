Azerbaijani startuppers showcase over 15 projects

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani specialists showcased over 15 projects at the 4th Azerbaijani International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) at the Baku EXPO Center.

The presented projects were on extinguishing fire from the air, projects related to rescue operations on land and water, as well as the ones related to surveillance, and reconnaissance tasks.

It was noted that the stand of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry generated great interest at the exhibition.

The ministry showcased the latest weapons, including machine guns, sniper rifles, mortars of various calibers, ammunition, as well as uniforms.

Furthermore, Baygush mobile unmanned surveillance complex, which is installed on the Gurza combat vehicle, was also showcased at the exhibition.

The operational and tactical mobile unmanned surveillance complex was created by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and Deftech private company.

This surveillance system can conduct an intelligence operation 24 hours a day at a distance of up to 100 meters. The drone can constantly monitor an area of 30-40 square kilometers.

Moreover, Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC presented its pavilion with the latest inventions and products of the defense industry.

One of the products presented at the pavilion is the Kazakh UAV called Leyla, which can be used in the agricultural and oil and gas industries, geology, monitoring, search and rescue operations.

The UAV was named in honor of the first female fighter pilot of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, Leyla Mammadbayova, who trained more than 4,000 paratroopers and pilots during WWII.

The flight speed of this device is up to 160 kilometers per hour, the maximum height - is up to 3.5 kilometers, the flight duration - is up to five hours, the range is 80-100 kilometers, and the load on the UAV can reach 20 kilograms.

Besides, the pavilion has also showcased a target UAV, the Shagala-M strike UAV, and a number of other UAVs.