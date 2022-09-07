Another group of Azerbaijani citizens returns to liberated Aghali village

By Trend

The return of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated Aghali village (Zangilan district of Azerbaijan), built on the basis of the Smart Village concept, continues, Trend reports.

On September 7, another group of the citizens - 12 families, consisting of 63 people - left "Zangilan" settlement in Masazir, Absheron district, for Aghali.

They have already returned to the village and are being settled in their houses.

The return process will continue consistently on the basis of the schedule for providing new residential areas to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.