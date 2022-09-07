Second day of ADEX-2022, Securex Caspian-2022 Int'l Exhibitions kicks off in Baku

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The second day of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) kicks off at the Baku EXPO Center, Azernews reports.

The exhibitions will run until September 8.

The Azerbaijani stands are in the first and third halls, as well as on open premises.

The country's defense industry at the exhibitions is presenting many innovations of local production, including systems for aviation, civil and military vessels, armored vehicles, electronic systems, and many other devices and equipment.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries. For the first time, Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibition. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with their own national stands.