Descendant of historical Iravan ruler fascinated by pace of reconstruction in Karabakh

Iravan Khan's great-grandson Amir Ali Sardari Iravani has expressed his fascination with the pace of reconstruction underway in Karabakh, Azernews reports.

The historical heir has earlier visited liberated Fuzuli and Aghdam, where he got acquainted with the Armenian vandalism committed with regard to religious-historical monuments and cemeteries.

“When I first came to Baku three years ago, it was a dream of mine to visit Karabakh. But now it’s unbelievable: I am here and I’m visiting the Karabakh region. It is horrible to see what Armenians have left here but at the same time, we could see constructions there that are going to completely change the region. I am so highly impressed with the progress in this region and I am very happy to be here. My feelings are indescribable. This ancestral land of Azerbaijan is back again. We have returned here. The horrible destruction of monuments is really awful,” he noted.

Commenting on this, Caucasus Policy Analysis Center pundit Ahmad Alili stated that the visit is a demonstration of Baku's resolution in historical claims towards Zangazur and Yerevan in response to Armenia's claims toward Karabakh.

The ancestors of the Sardari Iravani ruled the Iravan Khanate between 1755 and 1805. In 1805, Mohammad Khan of Iravan was captured and deported to Tehran by Fatali Shah Qajar for disobeying the Qajar ruler. Mohammad Khan's descendants lived in Iran. Later, there were a lot of intermarriages between his descendants and the royal Qajar family.