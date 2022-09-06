Border Service seizes over 20 kg of drugs on border with Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized over 20 kg of drugs and some 710 psychotropic pills on the state border with neighboring Iran, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

At around 1348 hours on September 3, the border guards discovered signs of a state border breach from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of Goytapa border detachment’s border outpost near Yardimli District’s Buravar village.

The border checkpoint was promptly notified, the service area was cordoned off, the border strip and control devices were inspected, and two unidentified men's footprints were discovered. The local law enforcement agencies were informed and a border search was launched.

As a result of the operational measures, two parcels with an approximate weight of 20.4 kg of drug-like substance (marijuana) and 710 psychotropic pills (methadone-40) hidden in a ravine in the border area were seized.

Elmir Mamishov (30) and Zaur Beybudov (42) of Yardimli District were apprehended while attempting to cross the state border with the drugs detected as a result of the joint operation-search measures carried out with Interior Ministry staff.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.