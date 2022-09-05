ANAMA defuses over 67,000 mines, munitions in liberated lands following 44-day war

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has defused over 67,000 mines and munitions since the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azernews reports, citing the agency chairman Vugar Suleymanov.

The chairman delivered the remarks during a presentation ceremony of ANAMA's new logo on September 5, the report added.

"So far, over 50,000 hectares of land in the liberated regions have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. About 67,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were neutralized, and about 260,000 people were educated about demining," Suleymanov stressed.

Suleymanov briefed the participants about the new goals and tasks of the agency, as well as its new logo.

After the victory in the 44-day war, ANAMA is actively clearing the war-affected liberated territories from mines, unexploded ordnance, explosive devices, and other explosive remnants, he underlined.

He added that the agency with a public legal entity status under a presidential decree on January 15, 2021, has new strategic objectives.

"There are new tasks ahead ANAMA after the Second Karabakh War. Many minefields were created in Karabakh by Armenia during the occupation," Suleymanov added.

As part of the Great Return program, ANAMA intends to embark on a new path of tasks and responsibilities with a logo reflecting the new mission of the agency, Suleymanov highlighted.

The new logo consisting of an eight-pointed star represents creation, innovation, eternity, and the achievement of new goals. The circle in the center, symbolizes unity and stability, including state and civil unity, support, and equality. Blue, as a sign of peace, represents the wide sky, tranquility, and creativity. And everything points to a bright tomorrow - the Great Return by building a perfectly secure atmosphere, Suleymanov detailed.

The representatives of embassies and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, managers of the agency, as well as media representatives attended the event.