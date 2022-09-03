Culture minister makes working trip Qazax & Agstafa districts

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani culture minister has made a working trip to Qazax and Agstafa districts, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

As part of his visit, the culture minister viewed the conditions of historical monuments and cultural institutions.

Anar Karimov visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in Qazax under operation since 2008.

He got acquainted with photographs and exhibits reflecting various periods of the life and activities of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Karimov also visited Qazax Art Gallery and Children's Music School No. 1 overhauled by the ministry in 2020.

Currently, piano, violin, tar, kamancha, accordion, and saz classes are operating in the school.

Around 221 students are studying in the school, some 59 teachers are engaged in the education process.

As part of the visit, Anar Karimov viewed the conditions of the Azerbaijan Cinema building.

Constructed in 1965, the building has a large hall for 600 people and a small hall for 50 people.

Karimov also visited the Memorial Museum of Molla Panah Vagif and Molla Vali Vidadi, the Qazax Museum of Local History, and the Qazax Museum of Literature and examined architectural monuments of local importance including Juma Mosque and the Israfil Aga Bath.

He got acquainted with the repair and restoration work carried out in the building of the historical bathhouse and in the building of the Qazax teacher's seminary.

Furthermore, the Culture Minister visited Agstafa State Art Gallery, the Central Library, Agstafa History, and Local Studies Museum and Agstafa Culture Center.

The general fund of the gallery, which has been operating since 2008, includes 184 paintings and graphic works.

Founded in 1990, Agstafa Central Library has over 330,000 book collections. Meanwhile, Agstafa History and Local Studies Museum displays 1442 exhibits.

The Agstafa Culture Center, which has been operating as a House of Culture since 1990 and as a Culture Center since 2015, was overhauled in 2016.

Next, Anar Karimov viewed the conditions created at the Huseyn Arif Children's Music School in Agstafa

Established in 1975, the music school continues its activities in the modern building constructed by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, dated June 30, 2014. Currently, there are 40 classrooms in the school. Some 235 students are studying at the school.

At the Keshikchidag State Historical and Cultural Reserve, Karimov visited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev mountain peak.

The culture minister also inspected archaeological excavations carried out by the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography and Anthropology in Jeyrancuxur valley.

He was also accompanied by volunteers of the Aghstafa Youth House. The president visited the area on October 12, 2005, and got acquainted with these monuments, which keep alive the rich historical and ethnographic material heritage.

By the presidential decree in 2007, the area was declared the Keshikchidag State Historical-Cultural Reserve for the purpose of further study, protection and promotion of material cultural monuments.

Since then, one of the strategically highest heights in the territory of the reserve has been named Ilham Aliyev Peak in honor of the president. At the top, the information board containing the name of the president and the known order is placed on a pedestal made of large stones.