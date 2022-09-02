Azerbaijan to provide water to Lachin District by September 10

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Water supply to all facilities in Lachin will be restored before September 10, Azersu water company spokesperson Anar Jabrayilli has said.

According to him, all pumps supplying water to Lachin were dismantled and the pumping station building was destroyed. He noted that following the discovery of the main water line works on restoring the water supply to Lachin city using alternative sources were carried out.

“It turned out that a section of the water pipeline with a diameter of 325 mm was cut, so that water did not enter the city. In order to provide servicemen with drinking water, Azersu immediately sent three water carriers and created a location to supply drinking water from an alternative source. Currently, machines supply Lachin city with water," he added.

Further, the official stressed that currently the water supply network in Lachin city is being inspected, adding that the existing water reservoirs are out of use. With this in mind, Azersu wants to supply water to settlements along the new lines.

“Today Azersu isn't planning to supply water from artesian wells in this area. The water supply of several facilities in Lachin will be fixed," he informed.

Previously, it was reported that the engineering and technical personnel of Azersu and emergency and repair crews have begun work to restore the drinking water supply to Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages starting from August 26.

Work on the water supply to other liberated areas of Lachin District started last year. Over 13 kilometers of water supply with pipes of various diameters have already been laid on the territory of Lachin, providing them with drinking water. The goal is to fully provide water facilities in Lachin city.

Upon investigation of the area, it was determined that subartesian wells, pumping stations, and other hydraulic structures supplying Lachin city with drinking water, were purposefully disabled, and the pumps were dismantled. At the same time, the main waterline was deliberately destroyed in several places; a large stamp was placed at one point of the waterline.

As a result of the hard work of specialists sent to Lachin, water supply to the city was provided from an alternative source on August 31. A water tower has been installed to provide water to the personnel performing official duties in the city, water supply is being carried out by three vehicles with water, that was brought to the territory.

Azersu is currently carrying out activities in Kalbajar and Zangilan districts, Shusha city, and Hadrut village.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city was to be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.