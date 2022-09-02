Construction of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway nearing completion in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway is nearing completion in liberated lands, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency for Automobile Roads.

The 12-kilometer road, which will be of technical grade I, will run from Victory Road to the recently constructed Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

The highway has four traffic lanes. The width of the roadbed is 21.5 meters, and the width of the road section is 14 meters, according to the traffic lanes.

The 8.5 km section has been finished with expanding and profiling of the road with the help of special techniques, as well as the installation of a new soil bed and road foundation according to technical grade I. In that section, the task of putting the bottom layer of the asphalt cover was also completed.

The building of culverts of various widths, as well as a quadrangular water crossing for the transmission of stream water, is nearing completion to ensure the transfer of atmospheric water along the road.

The two-span automobile bridge is now under construction at the 6.7-kilometer section of the route, going through the Gargabazar area.

The construction is being carried out by State Agency for Automobile Roads in line with the Construction Norms and Rules.

The necessary number of forces has been involved in the area in order to complete the construction on time by the end of 2022, the agency stressed.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, which passes through the territory of liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. The project is believed to play an important role in the socio-economic development of the regions liberated from occupation.



