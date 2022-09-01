Emergency Situations Ministry's forces placed in Lachin to prevent arsons

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The relevant forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations have been stationed in Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages to timely prevent provocations, Azernews reports.

The measure has been taken to prevent possible arson that could be committed by Armenians, who illegally lived there, during their exit from those settlements over the handover of these settlements to Azerbaijan's control, the agency says.

The ministry added that this time Armenian vandals also set fire to the houses, where they illegally lived, and forests. This way, in Lachin city and its environs, six arsons committed by Armenians were recorded.

Thanks to the immediate intervention of the fire departments of the State Fire Service under the ministry, the fires were shortly extinguished, the report concludes.



