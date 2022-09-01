North-western regional center of Ombudsman's Office holds events on discrimination

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner's North-West Regional Center held legal awareness events on "What is discrimination?" in Jafarabad, Kudurlu villages of Shaki, Bayan village of Oghuz, Khirtakhala village of Gabala, and Katekh village of Balakan.

The events were attended by the residents of the villages, as well as staff of the local executive and local self-government bodies.

Speaking at the events, the head of the center Parviz Mammadov briefed the participants on the essence and different forms of discrimination that constitutes a human rights violation. He noted the importance of public legal education in this field and emphasized that the Ombudsman Institution has built efficient relations with the Council of Europe in this direction within the framework of its international cooperation activities.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that provisions enshrined in the national legislative acts, as well as in the international instruments adopted in the anti-discrimination field.