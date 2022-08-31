Nominal salaries of hired workers in Azerbaijan up in 1H2022

By Azernews





Azerbaijan increased the average monthly salary of hired workers by 14.2 percent in the first half of 2022, bringing the figure to AZN 827.1 ($486.5), Azernews reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial, insurance, professional, scientific, technical, information, and communication sectors.

As of July 1, the number of people employed in the economy increased by 29,400 and amounted to 1.7 million people. Out of the total number of the employed workforce, around 901,200 are engaged in the public sector and 818,800 in the private sector.

Some 19.52 percent are employed in education, 18.6 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 12.6 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 7.6 percent in construction, 6.5 percent in public administration and defense, social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.9 percent in financial and insurance activities and 14.1 percent in other economic sectors.