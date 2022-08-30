Turkish specialists arrive in Azerbaijan to provide psychological aid to patriotic war vets

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish specialists have arrived in Azerbaijan to provide psychological assistance to veterans of the patriotic war, Azernews reports per the Health Ministry.

In this regard, two specialists, psychiatrist from Kutahya University of Medical Sciences Dr. Ismail Volkan Sahiner and psychologist of Ankara Education and Research Clinic Nihan Kilic, arrived in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the country’s health ministry. The specialists will work in Azerbaijan for a month, share their knowledge and experience with local specialists, as well as examine and treat those in need.

On the first day of their visit, the specialists held a meeting at the Azerbaijani Health Ministry. During the meeting, Health Minister Teymur Musayev highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye have deep historical roots, adding that the cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all sectors is exemplary.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP. In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.