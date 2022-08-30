Azerbaijani families adopt over 100 kids via Social Services Agency

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A total of 150 children, including 79 boys and 71 girls have been adopted through the Social Services Agency, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

This year, monitoring was carried out in 771 families with adopted children.

Monitoring is carried out quarterly in the first year of adoption and once a year. The condition of 771 children in the families where they were adopted was monitored this year.

Since November 1, 2019, the management for adoption was entrusted to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Furthermore, a new modern management system was created for the electronic infrastructure in the adoption sector.

Since then, 298 children have been adopted, including 152 boys and 146 girls.

In 2022, some 73 children were returned to their families from state children's institutions as a result of reintegration measures.